Technavio market research analysts forecast the global household insecticide market to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The increasing demand for repellent bands is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. A major trend that is being witnessed in the market is the increase in the demand for repellent bands, particularly for children. Such bands contain natural citronella essence that produces a fragrance, which is an effective and durable mosquito repellent. These bands are waterproof, antiallergic, and safe to be used by children. The demand for such bands usually arises in areas with widespread mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. These bands are gaining popularity especially in the US, China, and Japan as some of the major brands are offering mosquito repellent bands.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global household insecticide market:

Increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors

The rise in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations as well as vendors for the use of mosquito repellents has been driving the growth of the global household insecticide market. The vendors operating in this space concentrate on promoting products through integrated communication platforms such as TVs, newspapers, billboards, hoardings, the internet, and radio. This is done to create awareness about mosquito-borne diseases as well as demand for their products. Vendors also regionalize their marketing initiatives like TV commercials to connect with specific consumer segments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forretail goods and services, "The vendors position their products strategically to influence the purchase decision of consumers. Several vendors also launch campaigns to spread awareness of the harmful diseases spread by mosquitoes. The governments of many countries such as Nigeria, the US, and India, have been actively initiating campaigns to increase awareness about the harmful diseases that are spreading through pathogen vectors such as mosquitoes."

Global household insecticide market segmentation

This market research report segments the global household insecticide market into the following products (sprays, vaporizers, mosquito coils, and baits) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major products, the sprays segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly more than 44% of the global market. This product segment is expected to post substantial growth during the forecast period.

APAC led the global household insecticide market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 65%. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

