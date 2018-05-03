The "Depression: Epidemiology Overview and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease and the historical forecasted epidemiology of Depression disease in terms of diagnosed prevalent and the treated patients in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK), and Japan market till 2024. The epidemiology numbers in the report have been derived based on numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Disease Indication Overview: This section of the report gives the overview of Depression disease indication in detail. The section highlights the basic definition, causes and symptoms of disease and further details the types of Depression disease. Further details on the profile of Depression patients, Symptoms experienced by the patients, and disease progression in patients are outlined in the report. The report further highlights the multiple methods through which the patient can be diagnosed for Depression disease.

Epidemiology Forecasts to 2024: This section of the report provides the overview of Depression diagnosed prevalent and treated patients in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK) and Japan market year wise starting from 2015 till 2024. The epidemiology numbers in the report have been derived based on numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Key Topics Covered

1. Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Metrics

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Disease Definition

3.2 Disease Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.2.1 Etiology

3.2.2 Pathophysiology

3.2.3 Impact on Quality of Life

3.3 Symptoms of the Disease

3.4 Disease Diagnosis

3.5 Treatment Guidelines

3.6 Key Unmet Needs

4 Disease Epidemiology

4.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Projections by Country (Forecast till 2024)

4.2 Treated Patient Projections by Country (Forecast till 2024)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r24lsl/depression_2018?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006663/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Mental Disorders Drugs