Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2018) - StableView Asset Management ("StableView") announces that it has acquired control or direction over warrants to acquire control or direction of up to 1,155,000 common shares ("Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share until November 14, 2018. Before the issuance, StableView exercised control or direction over 38,883,362 Warrants representing approximately 30.70% of Clarocity's outstanding common shares on a fully-converted basis. After the issuance, StableView exercised control or direction over 40,038,362 Warrants representing approximately 33% of Clarocity's outstanding common shares on a fully-converted basis. This represents an increase of approximately 2.30% in the convertible securities over which StableView exercises control or direction.

The Warrants are held for investment purposes and StableView may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its control or direction over the Warrants or other securities of Clarocity whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact:

StableView Asset Management Inc.

Attention: Colin Fisher

Telephone: 416-920-8600