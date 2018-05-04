Sales €503 million (+8.1% vs. Q1 2017)

EBITDA €34.5 million (6.9% of sales)

Net income (group share) €22.4 million

On May 3, 2018 the Board of Directors, chaired by Éric Jacquet, approved the non audited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

€m Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Sales 502.5 465.0 Gross margin 126.0 121.8 % of sales 25.1% 26.2% EBITDA 1 34.5 31.2 % of sales 6.9% 6.7% Adjusted operating income 1 29.4 26.9 % of sales 5.9% 5.8% Operating income 33.4 27.1 Net income (Group share) 22.4 15.3 1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

First quarter 2018 sales and earnings

Sales amounted to €502.5 million, an increase of +8.1% compared to 2017, including the following effects:

Volumes sold: +3.5%;

Price: +4.6%. The price effect compared to Q4 2017 was +2.9%.

The gross margin came to €126 million (25.1% of sales) compared to €122 million (26.2% of sales) during the first quarter of 2017. The gross margin rate variation is explained among others by a positive price effect more important in Q1 2017 than in Q1 2018.

Operating charges excluding non recurring items have been controlled and amounted to €96.6 million, compared to €95 million during the first quarter of 2017, an evolution of +1.7% mainly linked to the Group's sales increase.

In this context, EBITDA amounted to €34.5 million (6.9% of sales) compared to €31.2 million in Q1 2017 (6.7% of sales).

Net income (Group share) amounted to €22.4 million (€15.3 million in Q1 2017), after booking a net gain of

€2.8 million linked to the disposal of a real estate asset.

Financial position

Operating working capital represents to 23.3% of sales (€415 million of which €444 million of inventory) versus 22% at the end of 2017 (€383 million of which €418 million of inventory).

In this context, Group net debt at March 31, 2018 stood at €192 million, compared to shareholders' equity of

€354 million, resulting in a net debt to equity (gearing) ratio of 54% (55.2% at December 31, 2017).

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €0.70 per share to the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2018.

Q1 2018 sales by division

JACQUET -

Abraservice Stainless steel and wear-

resistant quarto plates STAPPERT Stainless steel long

products IMS group Engineering steels m€ Q1 2018 Q1 2018 Q1 2018 Sales 104.1 129.2 268.4 Change vs 2017 6.1% 2.4% 11.5% Price effect -1.5% -0.5% 9.4% Volume effect 7.6% 2.8% 2.1% EBITDA 1 2 7.5 7.3 17.7 % of sales 7.2% 5.7% 6.6% Adjusted operating income 2 5.7 7.2 15.6 % of sales 5.4% 5.6% 5.8% 1 Non-division activities (including Jacquet Metal Service SA) contributed €2 million to Q1 2018 EBITDA. 2 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

JACQUET Abraservice specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generated 75% of its business in Europe and 18% in North America.

Sales amounted to €104.1 million com- pared to €98.1 million in Q1 2017, an in- crease of +6.1% (volume effect +7.6%, price effect -1.5%).

The gross margin amounted to €32.7 mil- lion (31.5% of sales), compared to €31.1 million in Q1 2017 (31.7% of sales).

EBITDA amounted to €7.5 million (7.2% of sales) compared to €7.1 million (7.2% of sales) in Q1 2017.

STAPPERT specializes in the distri- bution of stainless steel long products in Europe. It generates 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to €129.2 million com- pared to €126.2 million in Q1 2017, or an increase of +2.4% (volume effect +2.8%, price effect -0.5%).

The gross margin amounted to €27.8 mil- lion (21.5% of sales), compared to €30.5 million in Q1 2017 (24.1% of sales).

EBITDA amounted to €7.3 million (5.7% of sales) compared to €9.7 million (7.7% of sales) in Q1 2017.

IMS group specializes in the distri- bution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. The division generates 48% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to €268.4 million com- pared to €240.7 million in Q1 2017, an increase of +11.5% (volume effect +2.1%, price effect +9.4%).

The gross margin amounted to €63.9 mil- lion (23.8% of sales), compared to €60 million in Q1 2017 (24.9% of sales).

EBITDA came to €17.7 million (6.6% of sales), compared to €13.9 million (5.8% of sales) in Q1 2017.

Key financial information

Income statement €m Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Sales 502.5 465.0 Gross margin 126.0 121.8 % of sales 25.1% 26.2% EBITDA 1 34.5 31.2 % of sales 6.9% 6.7% Adjusted operating income 1 29.4 26.9 % of sales 5.9% 5.8% Operating income 33.4 27.1 Net income (Group share) 22.4 15.3 1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

Cash flow

€m Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Operating cash flow before change in working capital 30.5 25.1 Change in working capital (33.8) 16.5 Cash flow from operating activities (3.3) 41.6 Capital expenditure (5.3) (4.1) Asset disposals 4.1 0.5 Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA Interest paid (2.2) (2.6) Other movements (1.7) 0.1 Change in net debt (8.4) 35.5 Net debt brought forward 183.1 205.3 Net debt carried forward 191.5 169.7

Balance sheet

€m 31.03.18 31.12.17 Goodwill 68.2 68.3 Net non-current assets 155.8 156.2 Net inventory 444.0 418.0 Net trade receivables 249.5 189.3 Other assets 104.1 94.0 Cash cash equivalents 124.1 102.1 Total assets 1,145.7 1,027.9 Shareholders' equity 354.4 331.8 Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations) 105.6 106.5 Trade payables 278.3 224.0 Total borrowings 320.0 289.6 Other liabilities 87.4 76.0 Total equity and liabilities 1,145.7 1,027.9

Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com First half 2018 results: September 5, 2018 after close of trading

Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio currently comprising four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels).

With 3,329 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 110 distribution centers located in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America.

