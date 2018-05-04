Sales €503 million (+8.1% vs. Q1 2017)
EBITDA €34.5 million (6.9% of sales)
Net income (group share) €22.4 million
On May 3, 2018 the Board of Directors, chaired by Éric Jacquet, approved the non audited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
|€m
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Sales
|502.5
|465.0
|Gross margin
|126.0
|121.8
|% of sales
|25.1%
|26.2%
|EBITDA 1
|34.5
|31.2
|% of sales
|6.9%
|6.7%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|29.4
|26.9
|% of sales
|5.9%
|5.8%
|Operating income
|33.4
|27.1
|Net income (Group share)
|22.4
|15.3
|
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
First quarter 2018 sales and earnings
Sales amounted to €502.5 million, an increase of +8.1% compared to 2017, including the following effects:
Volumes sold: +3.5%;
Price: +4.6%. The price effect compared to Q4 2017 was +2.9%.
The gross margin came to €126 million (25.1% of sales) compared to €122 million (26.2% of sales) during the first quarter of 2017. The gross margin rate variation is explained among others by a positive price effect more important in Q1 2017 than in Q1 2018.
Operating charges excluding non recurring items have been controlled and amounted to €96.6 million, compared to €95 million during the first quarter of 2017, an evolution of +1.7% mainly linked to the Group's sales increase.
In this context, EBITDA amounted to €34.5 million (6.9% of sales) compared to €31.2 million in Q1 2017 (6.7% of sales).
Net income (Group share) amounted to €22.4 million (€15.3 million in Q1 2017), after booking a net gain of
€2.8 million linked to the disposal of a real estate asset.
Financial position
Operating working capital represents to 23.3% of sales (€415 million of which €444 million of inventory) versus 22% at the end of 2017 (€383 million of which €418 million of inventory).
In this context, Group net debt at March 31, 2018 stood at €192 million, compared to shareholders' equity of
€354 million, resulting in a net debt to equity (gearing) ratio of 54% (55.2% at December 31, 2017).
Dividend
The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €0.70 per share to the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2018.
Q1 2018 sales by division
|
JACQUET -
Stainless steel and wear-
|
STAPPERT
Stainless steel long
|
IMS group
Engineering steels
|m€
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2018
|Sales
|104.1
|129.2
|268.4
|Change vs 2017
|6.1%
|2.4%
|11.5%
|Price effect
|-1.5%
|-0.5%
|9.4%
|Volume effect
|7.6%
|2.8%
|2.1%
|EBITDA 1 2
|7.5
|7.3
|17.7
|% of sales
|7.2%
|5.7%
|6.6%
|Adjusted operating income 2
|5.7
|7.2
|15.6
|% of sales
|5.4%
|5.6%
|5.8%
|
1 Non-division activities (including Jacquet Metal Service SA) contributed €2 million to Q1 2018 EBITDA.
|
2 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
JACQUET Abraservice specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generated 75% of its business in Europe and 18% in North America.
Sales amounted to €104.1 million com- pared to €98.1 million in Q1 2017, an in- crease of +6.1% (volume effect +7.6%, price effect -1.5%).
The gross margin amounted to €32.7 mil- lion (31.5% of sales), compared to €31.1 million in Q1 2017 (31.7% of sales).
EBITDA amounted to €7.5 million (7.2% of sales) compared to €7.1 million (7.2% of sales) in Q1 2017.
STAPPERT specializes in the distri- bution of stainless steel long products in Europe. It generates 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €129.2 million com- pared to €126.2 million in Q1 2017, or an increase of +2.4% (volume effect +2.8%, price effect -0.5%).
The gross margin amounted to €27.8 mil- lion (21.5% of sales), compared to €30.5 million in Q1 2017 (24.1% of sales).
EBITDA amounted to €7.3 million (5.7% of sales) compared to €9.7 million (7.7% of sales) in Q1 2017.
IMS group specializes in the distri- bution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. The division generates 48% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €268.4 million com- pared to €240.7 million in Q1 2017, an increase of +11.5% (volume effect +2.1%, price effect +9.4%).
The gross margin amounted to €63.9 mil- lion (23.8% of sales), compared to €60 million in Q1 2017 (24.9% of sales).
EBITDA came to €17.7 million (6.6% of sales), compared to €13.9 million (5.8% of sales) in Q1 2017.
Key financial information
|
Income statement
|€m
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Sales
|502.5
|465.0
|Gross margin
|126.0
|121.8
|% of sales
|25.1%
|26.2%
|EBITDA 1
|34.5
|31.2
|% of sales
|6.9%
|6.7%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|29.4
|26.9
|% of sales
|5.9%
|5.8%
|Operating income
|33.4
|27.1
|Net income (Group share)
|22.4
|15.3
|1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
Cash flow
|€m
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|30.5
|25.1
|Change in working capital
|(33.8)
|16.5
|Cash flow from operating activities
|(3.3)
|41.6
|Capital expenditure
|(5.3)
|(4.1)
|Asset disposals
|4.1
|0.5
|Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA
|Interest paid
|(2.2)
|(2.6)
|Other movements
|(1.7)
|0.1
|Change in net debt
|(8.4)
|35.5
|Net debt brought forward
|183.1
|205.3
|Net debt carried forward
|191.5
|169.7
Balance sheet
|€m
|31.03.18
|31.12.17
|Goodwill
|68.2
|68.3
|Net non-current assets
|155.8
|156.2
|Net inventory
|444.0
|418.0
|Net trade receivables
|249.5
|189.3
|Other assets
|104.1
|94.0
|Cash cash equivalents
|124.1
|102.1
|Total assets
|1,145.7
|1,027.9
|Shareholders' equity
|354.4
|331.8
|Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|105.6
|106.5
|Trade payables
|278.3
|224.0
|Total borrowings
|320.0
|289.6
|Other liabilities
|87.4
|76.0
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,145.7
|1,027.9
Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com First half 2018 results: September 5, 2018 after close of trading
Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio currently comprising four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels).
With 3,329 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 110 distribution centers located in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America.
