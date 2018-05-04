Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-04 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN code LT0000114357) on 04-05-2018.



The trading is suspended due to announcement of material information.



Notice on trading resumption will follow after the Company's announcement of material information through the Nasdaq Vilnius information system.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



