2018-05-04T06:41:31Z
Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Started on: 2018-05-04T06:40:55Z Ongoing: True Comments: Due to announcement of material information.
Issuer: Gubernija AB, LEI: 48510000ZIX9SQFPDZ51 Instrument: GUB1L LT0000114357
The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677868
