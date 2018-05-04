Align Technology, Inc.: Align Technology Opens Invisalign Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

COLOGNE, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), today announced the grand opening of its first Invisalign treatment planning facility in Europe, located in Cologne, Germany. The Cologne facility is one of only three Invisalign treatment planning facilities in the world and reflects the rapid growth and expansion of Align globally. It will also serve as a training facility for Invisalign doctors within the German-speaking market, providing clinical education and support in local language for doctors in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Lichtenstein.

"The clear aligner market in German-speaking countries is very important to Align and we are excited to open an Invisalign treatment planning facility in Cologne," said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. "Since 2003, Invisalign clear aligners and our very engaged customers have helped to expand the orthodontic market in Germany. Today, German-speaking countries represent our third largest country market in Europe and grew 28 percent in 2017, so now is the ideal time to expand our operations and get closer to our customers to better serve this region's unique and growing needs."

"Our new state-of-the-art treatment planning facility in Cologne represents over 21 years of innovation in digital technology and treatment planning software and the insights gained from doctors treating over 5.5 million Invisalign patients," said Emory Wright, Align Technology senior vice president of operations. "This expertise combined with the extensive clinical knowledge of our Cologne team means our customers and their patients in the region will benefit from an end-to-end digital workflow in their local language, during their local business hours."

"I am delighted to announce Germany as the first European market to open an Align treatment planning facility and training center," said Simon Beard, Align Technology senior vice president and managing director, EMEA. "The opening of our new treatment planning facility in Cologne underlines our ongoing commitment to the German-speaking market and recognizes the local needs of our customers and our desire to support their efforts to provide the best possible outcomes for their patients. I am confident this investment will allow us to build an even stronger local presence and further expand the Align business footprint in the EMEA region."

Localizing Digital Treatment Planning and Customer Support

Until recently, Invisalign treatment planning for all EMEA providers was conducted in Align's treatment planning facility in San Jose, Costa Rica. The new Cologne treatment facility will now support Invisalign providers throughout Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Lichtenstein. As part of the digital treatment planning process, a team of CAD designers and clinical specialists will provide treatment planning and digital case setups, working closely with Invisalign-trained orthodontists and general practitioners to create bespoke digital orthodontic treatment plans for patients. The state-of-the-art facility will also serve as a training and education center for Invisalign providers to learn more about Invisalign treatment for a wide range of treatment cases, including the most complex types of malocclusion.

Establishing a Cologne-based facility also enables continuous improvement to the overall experience of Invisalign providers. With local language fluency, communication and lead times can be greatly improved. German-trained treatment planning technicians (designers) will evaluate the clinical aspects, ensuring Align high quality and incorporate local clinical preferences into the treatment planning process. In addition, the local clinical team will be better positioned to support Invisalign providers with treatment-related questions.

Align Technology has been present in the German market since 2003 with local offices and now the new treatment planning facility based in Cologne. By 2019, Align plans to employ approximately 150 staff members to the treatment planning facility to support the expanding region.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com (http://www.aligntech.com/) for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.de (http://www.invisalign.de/). For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com/de (http://www.itero.com/).

About the Invisalign Clear Aligner System

The Invisalign system is the most advanced clear aligner system in the world. Adults and teens now have a modern choice for straightening their teeth. Invisalign treatment consists of a series of custom, clear, removable aligners that gradually move teeth over time. No other clear aligner is backed by the data and experience of 5.5 million cases. Learn more and find a trained Invisalign provider at www.invisalign.de. (http://www.invisalign.de./)

