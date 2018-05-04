Orange Belgium: Orange first to launch end-to-end mobile IoT services, paving the way for Belgium's IoT (r)evolution

Press release

Brussels, 4 May 2018

Orange first to launch end-to-end mobile IoT services, paving the way for Belgium's IoT (r)evolution

The possibilities offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) are growing strongly in Belgium thanks to the launch of Orange's Mobile IoT network last year. Orange's new IoT technologies (Narrow Band IoT and LTE-M) cover 100% of the Belgian territory making it possible for companies to start putting the first IoT solutions in place. Today Orange Belgium presents a Rapid Development Kit and a commercial mobile IoT offer (called 'Connected Things') that provides a full end-to-end service to companies who want to build and roll-out IoT-solutions in a smart and safe way.

Rapid Development Kit and 'Orange Maker' make your measured data instantly available

As from now, business customers can order a Rapid Development Kit to start building their own IoT solutions. It contains everything a customer needs to develop and build prototypes and products using the Orange Mobile IoT network. The Rapid Development Kit includes 6 month free use of the Orange IoT network, an microcontroller, a radio module with an Orange SIM card and plug n' play sensors (that can measure temperature, air quality, geographical position.). After 6 months customers can opt for a prepaid or postpaid 'Connected Things' offer to maintain the connection via Orange's mobile IoT- technologies.

Orange Belgium also launches the 'Orange Maker' to its IoT services. The 'Orange Maker' acts as an IoT Application Enabler, making it possible to simply connect hardware to the Orange IoT network. The 'Orange Maker' organises the access to the connected devices and the collected data, adds automation rules using a wizard to let those connected devices interoperate with other devices and applications through a portal, as well as SIM management and support. This way Orange is leading the way for companies who are eager to start developing a wide range of IoT solutions that were very hard to implement before the introduction of Orange Mobile IoT network.

Mobile IoT network of Orange enables future-proof IoT solutions

Ingrid Gonnissen, Chief Business Officer of Orange Belgium, explains: "Our business customers were delighted to hear we offer Mobile IoT on the entire Belgian territory. Many of them prefer Orange as their connectivity partner, but together with our experts, we now made it possible to develop smart solutions together. With the end-to-end services we launch today, we can help them develop their own IoT solutions further and faster. Moreover, Orange customers who opt for our mobile IoT offers can be sure they use a future-proof network as it is fully consistent with the future evolution towards 5G. It will soon be possible to connect objects that require very high reliability e.g. for the remote control of critical devices and automation processes. We are confident we can help small, medium and large enterprise in creating innovative IoT solutions that make them more productive and cost-efficient."

Orange added the Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) cellular network layers in 2017. They have the capacity to connect millions of everyday objects to the Internet of Things (IoT). In combination with the 'Connected Things' services Orange launched today, customers do not only get connectivity on Orange's network, it also allows them to go live with their IoT solutions fast using a smart and efficient interface that immediately shows the activity of their connected objects.

Orange partners up with All Things Talk to deliver a unique service to its customers.

Orange enables business to implement smart and safe IoT solutions fast and efficiently

The 'Connected Things' offer makes use of the LPWA technologies Orange installed last year. These technologies have certain unique advantages: the battery life of the connected equipment for instance can live longer and the cost of the radio modules inside the devices that need to be connected can be reduced. But the Mobile IoT network of Orange has some extra advantages:

it enables full bidirectional communication between the object and the network allowing firmware software updates over the air,

its signal penetration inside buildings is strong

and in the future the connectivity abroad (roaming) on other operators' Mobile IoT networks is guaranteed.

Orange's 'Connected Things' offer is the safest solution for IoT connectivity as it operates in a licensed spectrum. Thanks to LTE networks' unique capabilities the SIM card makes secure connections in terms of authenticating and encrypting the data in transit.

Thing Talk platform shows what is possible when connecting things to the internet

In order to make the possibilities more tangible, Orange presents a couple of these 'smart solutions' on the online platform: 'Thing Talk'. Orange Belgium turned its headquarters into a 'smart office' connecting a plant, an office chair, parking spaces, a water tank and a meeting room to Orange's Mobile IoT network. Not only give they valuable data, they also talk to each other. The plant talks to its water reservoir to give him water and the water reservoir makes the office chair vibrate when it needs to be refilled. The platform gives a preview of what is possible and how IoT solutions can easily change your daily life. More info on thingtalk.be

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





lancer des services IoT mobiles de bout en bout (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2190379/847666.pdf)

lanceert als eerste end-to-end mobiele IoT-diensten (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2190379/847667.pdf)

launch end-to-end mobile IoT services (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2190379/847665.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

