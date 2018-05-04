Education publisher Pearson said on Friday that total underlying revenues edged up 1% in the first quarter and that it was on track to deliver its expectations for the year. Growth in North America and the core business was partially offset by a drop in Pearson's growth segment due to the phasing of sales in its South African school courseware business. In North America, revenues were up 3% in underlying terms during the quarter, with slight growth in US higher education courseware, due to lower ...

