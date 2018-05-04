sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,75 Euro		+0,50
+1,77 %
WKN: 900512 ISIN: GB0003718474 Ticker-Symbol: G7W 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,75
28,25
12:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC28,75+1,77 %