Retailer Games Workshop said on Friday that sales and profits for 2017/18 are likely to be "slightly above" expectations. "Following on from the group's update on 5 February 2018, the good growth trends have continued to the end of April," it said. "Sales and, given the high operational gearing of the business, profits for 2017/18 to date are therefore slightly above expectations." At its half-year results back in January, Games reported a 54% jump in sales to £108.9m, as pre-tax profit rose ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...