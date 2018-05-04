Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Performance Share Plan 2015 - Directed Share issue

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 MAY 2018 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Performance Share Plan 2015 - Directed Share issue

The Board of Directors of Asiakastieto Group Plc has on 4 May 2018 resolved on a directed share issue related to the reward payment from the performance period 2015-2018 of the Performance Share Plan 2015. The performance period has ended on 31 March 2018.

In the share issue, 23.244 new Asiakastieto Group Plc shares are issued without consideration to the key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register and applied for public trading in May 30, 2018. The number of the company's shares will increase by 23.244 shares to 15.125.422 shares.

The plan participants must retain 50 per cent of the net shares received on the basis of the plan until the participant's share ownership equals his or her annual gross base salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service at Asiakastieto continues.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 March 2018.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56,2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

