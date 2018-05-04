sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Antti Kauppila as Asiakastieto Group's acting CFO

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 MAY 2018 AT 1.10 P.M. EEST

Antti Kauppila as Asiakastieto Group's acting CFO

Antti Kauppila, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Asiakastieto Group's acting CFO and member of the Executive Team. He will start in this position on 9 May 2018. As was notified on 1 February 2018, the company's current CFO Terhi Kauppi will leave the company on 9 May 2018.

Antti Kauppila has worked in the company since August 2017. He will report to Asiakastieto's CEO Jukka Ruuska.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56,2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.



