Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-04 13:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Žemaitijos pienas AB shares (ZMP1L, ISIN code LT0000121865) on 07-05-2018.



The essential information was announced by the Company.



Orders in Žemaitijos pienas AB orderbook will be flushed.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.