The paid subscription shares in Active Biotech AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ACTI BTA is May 8, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ACTI BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062470 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153510 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.