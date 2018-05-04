Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-04 14:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN code LT0000114357) on 07-05-2018.
Material information on the transactions concluded by former managers of the Company was announced.
Orders in Gubernija AB orderbook will be flushed.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
