Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-04 14:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Gubernija AB shares (GUB1L, ISIN code LT0000114357) on 07-05-2018.



Material information on the transactions concluded by former managers of the Company was announced.



Orders in Gubernija AB orderbook will be flushed.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.