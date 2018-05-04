Swiss storage system provider releases financial report for 2017 showing losses, due to growth capital delay. Project from 2017 pipeline will be finished in 2018, however, promising a strong year ahead. Overall, it expects 100 MWh of operational storage projects this year.Swiss-based energy storage solutions provider, Leclanché SA has presented its 2017 financial results. Even though the numbers do not look promising, the company's leadership is adamant that delays in the delivery of systems are to blame, rather than empty order books. Recording another net loss, this time of CHF -38.5 million ...

