Viking Acquisitions Corp. 4 May 2018 at 5.30 p.m. (EET) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXTENDED OFFER PERIOD OF VIKING ACQUISITION CORP'S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE SHARES IN TECNOTREE The extended offer period under the recommended public cash tender offer by Viking Acquisitions Corp. ("Viking" or the "Offeror") to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree") (the "Tender Offer") expired on 30 April 2018 (the "Extended Period"). According to the final results of the Extended Period, the shares tendered during the offer period and the Extended Period amount to 78,613,283 and represent approximately 64.1% of all the shares and votes in Tecnotree on a fully diluted basis as defined in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The Offeror has acquired 29,321,685 Tecnotree shares outside the Tender Offer representing approximately 23.9% of all the shares and votes in Tecnotree, and together with the shares tendered during the offer period and the Extended Period a total of approximately 88.0% of all the shares and votes in Tecnotree. According to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the valid tender of Tecnotree shares representing more than 90% of all the shares and voting rights in Tecnotree, together with any other Tecnotree shares acquired by the Offeror, on a fully diluted basis. As the condition to completion of the Tender Offer of reaching the 90% threshold has not been met, the Offeror has decided that it will not complete the Tender Offer. Commenting on the Offeror's decision not to complete the Tender Offer, Mike Shinya, President of the Offeror said: "Whilst it is disappointing that we did not reach our goal of 90% in tendered and bought shares, we are very confident that all possible efforts were made to do so. After our initial offer period expired, we extended the offer period by a further two weeks. We also entered the market and acquired Tecnotree shares vigorously. As a result, we are now Tecnotree's largest shareholder with a near 24% shareholding. It is encouraging for us that we will continue our dialogue and collaboration with Tecnotree and that the board of directors of Tecnotree will propose to the annual general meeting of Tecnotree to be held on 30 May 2018 to nominate myself and Viking's board member Andrew Price as members of the board of directors of Tecnotree. I believe this continued relationship will serve all stakeholders of Tecnotree very well." As the Tender Offer will not be completed, the transfer restriction registered on the tendered shares in the relevant book-entry accounts will be removed as soon as possible and on 9 May 2018 at the latest. FURTHER INFORMATION -- Mike Shinya, President of Viking, phone +44 7768 337351 Tecnotree in brief: Tecnotree is a global supplier of telecom IT software products and solutions, for charging, billing, customer care, messaging and content management services. Tecnotree in brief: Tecnotree is a global supplier of telecom IT software products and solutions, for charging, billing, customer care, messaging and content management services. The Company's product portfolio comprises virtually the full range (order-to-cash) business management solutions for telecom operators, with standard solutions for fixed networks, mobile services and broadband and for managing subscriptions, services and cash flows for prepaid and post-paid customers. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com. Viking in brief: Viking is a corporation incorporated and existing under the laws of Delaware, the United States. Viking and its affiliates focus on buying, strengthening and growing software companies worldwide. 