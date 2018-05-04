EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 MAY 2018 SHARES



THE SHARES OF TECNOTREE CORPORATION ON THE OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Viking Acquisitions Corp. published on 4 May, 2018 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that Viking Acquisitions Corp. 's tender offer has ended.



Shares of Tecnotree Corporation are on the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder



has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." Article (iv) is no longer valid.



Nasdaq Helsinki has transferred the shares of Tecnotree Corporation to the Observation segment on 5 March, 2015 on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 (vi)). The



grounds (2.2.8.2 (vi)) for transferring the shares of Tecnotree Corporation to the Observation segment in still valid.



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a



subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



******************************************************************************** TIEDOTE 4.5.2018 OSAKKEET



TECNOTREE OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLA



Viking Acquisitions Corp. julkisti 4.5.2018 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan Viking Acquisitions Corp.:n ostotarjous on päättynyt.



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen peruste 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) on poistunut: "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä



yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Nasdaq Helsinki on 5.3.2015 siirtänyt Tecnotree Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen kohdan 2.2.8.2 (vi) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen peruste (2.2.8.2 (vi)) on



edelleen voimassa.



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260