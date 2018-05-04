Mercury Analyzer Market Worth 315.1 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Mercury Analyzer Market by Type (Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption, and Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence), End Use (Environmental Monitoring, Food, Oil, Gas, & Petrochemical, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 224.6 Million in 2018 to USD 315.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2023. The increase in the number of regulations pertaining to environment protection, active participation of government and regulatory bodies to monitor environmental conditions, and increased government funding for pollution monitoring and control are the major factors propelling the growth of the said market.

Browse 36 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mercury Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

Cold vapor atomic absorption to hold largest share of mercury analyzer market between 2018 and 2023

The cold vapor atomic absorption (CVAA) being the traditional and most used method of mercury analysis is widely used across various industries, such as mining, cement, and food, for determining the total mercury content in a given sample. Owing to its ease of operation and widespread acceptance, the CVAA mercury analyzer is expected to lead the mercury analyzer market during the forecast period.

Mercury analyzer market for environment monitoring end use to witness significant growth during forecast period

Mercury analyzers are used in environmental monitoring applications for sampling air, water, and soil. There is a high requirement for environmental monitoring and testing of various contaminants, with a primary focus on reducing emissions and preventing humans and environment from toxic chemicals exposure. Stringent government regulation to monitor and control mercury emission into atmosphere is the major factor driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

APAC likely to hold largest share of mercury analyzer market during forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for mercury analyzers due to increased mercury emission from growing industrialization and stringent regulations governing mercury emission and control. The increasing regulations pertaining to environment protection, along with active participation of government and regulatory bodies to monitor environmental conditions, and increased government funding for mercury pollution monitoring and control are the major factors contributing to the market growth in this region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major revenue contributors to the market in this region.

Major players operating in the mercury analyzer market are Teledyne Leeman Labs (US), Tekran (Canada), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Milestone (US), among others

