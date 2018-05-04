sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,88 Euro		+0,01
+0,53 %
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.05.2018 | 17:17
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- See attachment for minutes from the annual general meeting in NextGenTel Holding ASA held on 2 May 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/minutes-from-annual-general-meeting,c2511495

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2511495/879967ab5d76f3d0.pdf

NextGenTel Holding ASA Minutes from AGM 2018

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com


© 2018 PR Newswire