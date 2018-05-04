NextGenTel Holding ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- See attachment for minutes from the annual general meeting in NextGenTel Holding ASA held on 2 May 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/minutes-from-annual-general-meeting,c2511495

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2511495/879967ab5d76f3d0.pdf NextGenTel Holding ASA Minutes from AGM 2018

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA

Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo

http://nextgentelholding.com

IR@nextgentel.com