Freitag, 04.05.2018

04.05.2018 | 17:17
GKN PLC - Result of AGM

GKN PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 3

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

3 May 2018

GKN plc ("GKN")

Results of Annual General Meeting

  1. Results of Annual General Meeting

    GKN announces that at its annual general meeting held on 3 May 2018 (the "AGM"), Ordinary Resolutions 1 to 8 and 11 to 15 and Special Resolutions 16 to 20 were passed on a poll. Resolutions 3 to 8 (relating to the re-election and election of GKN's directors) were amended at the meeting on a show of hands to refer to the election of GKN's current directors. Resolutions 9 and 10 were not put to the meeting as they relate to former directors who resigned on 19 April 2018 and are therefore redundant.

    Full details of the poll results will be made available on GKN's website at www.gknplc.net.

  2. Resolutions submitted to National Storage Mechanism

    GKN has today submitted to the National Storage Mechanism copies of resolutions passed at the AGM concerning items other than ordinary business. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Montfort Communications:
Nick Miles, Charlotte McMullen		+44 (0) 20 3514 0897
+44 (0) 7973 130 669 / +44 (0) 7921 881 800

© 2018 PR Newswire