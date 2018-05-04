GKN PLC - Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

GKN announces that at its annual general meeting held on 3 May 2018 (the "AGM"), Ordinary Resolutions 1 to 8 and 11 to 15 and Special Resolutions 16 to 20 were passed on a poll. Resolutions 3 to 8 (relating to the re-election and election of GKN's directors) were amended at the meeting on a show of hands to refer to the election of GKN's current directors. Resolutions 9 and 10 were not put to the meeting as they relate to former directors who resigned on 19 April 2018 and are therefore redundant.

Full details of the poll results will be made available on GKN's website at www.gknplc.net.