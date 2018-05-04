VTech to Acquire Manufacturing Facility from Pioneer Corporation

HONG KONG, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech Holdings Limited (HKSE: 303) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation under which VTech will acquire a manufacturing facility in Malaysia owned by Pioneer Technology (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation.

The acquisition of the manufacturing facility includes its fixed assets and business in manufacturing high performance audio equipment tailored for DJs, producers and artists to inspire their work and performance. This will strengthen VTech Contract Manufacturing Services' (CMS) leading position as a manufacturer of professional audio equipment. It also adds 25% to its manufacturing capacity, with further potential for expansion.

"This acquisition will further enhance VTech CMS's expertise in professional audio equipment," said Andy Leung, CEO of Contract Manufacturing Services. "As part of our strategic initiatives, the addition of a manufacturing site outside of China expands our global footprint in better serving the needs of our customers."

VTech will fund the transaction through internal resources. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018 and is subject to certain closing conditions in the agreement.

About VTech

