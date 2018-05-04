SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Nano-Metal Oxides Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of nano-metal oxides and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005017/en/

Nano-Metal Oxides Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The demand for nano-metal oxides is being driven by high growth opportunities in the APAC region and the increasing pace of research and investments toward the development of nanotechnology," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, strong demand from major end-user industries such as electronics, paints and coatings, and chemicals manufacturing will also drive the growth of the category," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Nano-Metal Oxides Market:

Growing use of nano-metal oxides for wastewater treatment

Rise in research on anti-cancer treatments based on nano-metal oxides

Emerging applications of nano-metal oxides to develop cleaner fuel

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Growing use of nano-metal oxides for wastewater treatment

In recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the use of nano-metal oxide, owing to its electrical, magnetic, and optical properties. This helps the buyers to easily clean their discharges, thus making the discharge ideal for reuse.

Rise in research on anti-cancer treatments based on nano-metal oxides

Owing to the unique properties of nano-metal oxides, it is now increasingly being researched for cancer treatment. This can help the buyers widen their drug portfolio by facilitating the development of drugs that can cure a wide range of cells.

Emerging applications of nano-metal oxides to develop cleaner fuel

Globally, there has been an increase in the demand for cleaner fuel due to the adverse impact of existing fuels such as petrol and diesel. The addition of nano-metal oxides results in cleaner fuel, which will further help the buyers reduce fuel costs associated with transportation.

Request a sample to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Isocyanates Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Oilfield Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fatty Acids Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Manganese Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005017/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com