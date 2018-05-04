(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Carrefour (Paris:CA):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Real number of voting
|
Theoretical number of
|30 April 2018
|774 677 811
|981 163 993
|990 625 532
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €
Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
