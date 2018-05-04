Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article R 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, Axway (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 30 April 2018, the date of the notice for the general meeting to be held on 6 June 2018 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares that comprise the share capital: 21,219,696

Theoretical number of voting rights: 34,353,379

Actual number of voting rights: 34,324,214

More information on Axway General Meeting 2018 on: http://www.investors.axway.com.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

