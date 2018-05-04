Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for April 2018. Following the completion of the acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange on 27 March 2018, the monthly volumes press release now includes historical data1 and monthly figures on Euronext Dublin activity.

Cash trading

In April 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,876 million, down -8.8% compared to April 2017 and down -11.2% from the previous month. For the first four months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,512 million, up +14.2% compared to the same period last year.

The average daily transaction value on the ETFs order book2 was €243 million, down -24% compared to April 2017 and down -20.9% from the previous month. At the end of April 2018, 1,053 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.

Derivatives trading

In April 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 574,010 contracts, down -3.9% compared to April 2017 and down -2.3% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 209,680 contracts, down -23.0% compared to April 2017 and down -16.7% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 304,787 contracts, up +15.4% compared to April 2017 and up +5.6% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 59,543 contracts, down -2.4% compared to April 2017 and up +26.4% from the previous month.

For the first four months of 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 589,674 contracts (+10.2% compared to the end of April 2017), and the open interest was up at 18,278,004 contracts (+23.0% compared to the end of April 2017).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $19,366 million, up +1.7% compared to April 2017 and up +3.2% from the previous month. For the first four months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on FastMatch stood at $19,988 million, up +11.1% compared to the same period last year.

Listings

In April 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of the e-commerce solutions provider Oxatis on Euronext Growth Paris, which raised €12 million. In addition, €101.3 billion worth of bonds was raised on Euronext, of which €4.1 billion was issued in corporate bonds. €3.5 billion was also raised in follow-on equity.

1 Please refer to the tables.

2 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €358 million, down -34.7% compared to April 2017.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity

Apr-18 Mar-18 Apr-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 21 18 83 83 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 34 936 470 41 852 696 -16,5% 38 647 104 -9,6% 164 764 442 153 792 202 7,1% ADV Cash Market 1 1 746 824 1 992 986 -12,4% 2 147 061 -18,6% 1 985 114 1 852 918 7,1% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 157 525,7 186 352,6 -15,5% 155 398,6 1,4% 706 504,9 618 620,8 14,2% ADV Cash Market 1 7 876,3 8 873,9 -11,2% 8 633,3 -8,8% 8 512,1 7 453,3 14,2% LISTINGS Number of Issuers on Equities Apr 2018 Mar 2018 Change %

MOM Apr 2017 Change %

YOY December 2017 Change EURONEXT 2 1 292 1 298 -0,5% 1 329 -2,8% 1306 -1,1% SMEs 724 726 -0,3% 763 -5,1% 747 -3,1% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 37 844 37 624 0,6% 35 136 7,7% 37 085 2,0% ETFs 1 053 1 046 0,7% 1 026 2,6% 1 048 0,5% Funds 5 423 5 586 -2,9% 5 866 -7,6% 5 662 -4,2% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 1 6 2 8 8 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 12 843 -98,5% 426 -97,1% 910 616 47,8% of which Money Raised New Listings 12 843 -98,5% 400 -96,9% 910 582 56,3% Follow-ons on Equities 3 480 5 098 -31,7% 11 304 -69,2% 12 788 22 942 -44,3% Bonds 101 294 81 449 24,4% 51 336 97,3% 312 151 242 563 28,7% Total Money Raised 4 104 786 87 390 19,9% 63 067 66,2% 325 849 266 121 22,4% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 1 4 0 6 4 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 12 165 -92,5% 0 232 190 22,4% of which Money Raised New Listings 12 165 -92,5% 0 232 182 27,4% Follow-ons on Equities 429 206 107,9% 191 124,9% 2 010 2 772 -27,5% Bonds 50 0 62 -19,0% 90 80 13,1% Total Money Raised 4 492 371 32,5% 253 94,6% 2 332 3 041 -23,3%

1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity

Apr-18 Mar-18 Apr-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 21 18 83 83 Volume (in lots) Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY Jan 2018 till

Apr 2018 Jan 2017

till Apr

2017 Change %

YTD Equity 10 289 323 11 348 456 -9,3% 9 653 950 6,6% 44 615 543 39 881 528 11,9% of which AtomX 66 639 68 174 325 561 189 945 Index 4 193 593 5 288 649 -20,7% 4 898 541 -14,4% 19 257 582 19 182 700 0,4% of which AtomX 40 250 34 628 142 726 59 681 Futures 2 840 778 3 617 240 -21,5% 3 766 939 -24,6% 13 185 198 14 687 020 -10,2% of which AtomX 40 250 34 628 142 726 52 581 Options 1 352 815 1 671 409 -19,1% 1 131 602 19,5% 6 072 384 4 495 680 35,1% of which AtomX 0 0 0 7 100 Individual Equity 6 095 730 6 059 807 0,6% 4 755 409 28,2% 25 357 961 20 698 828 22,5% of which AtomX 26 389 33 546 182 835 130 264 Futures 13 940 7 495 86,0% 22 316 -37,5% 31 862 56 987 -44,1% of which AtomX 2 000 1 500 5 500 8 000 Options 6 081 790 6 052 312 0,5% 4 733 093 28,5% 25 326 099 20 641 841 22,7% of which AtomX 24 389 32 046 177 335 122 264 Commodity 1 190 869 989 640 20,3% 1 098 229 8,4% 4 327 422 4 519 418 -4,2% Futures 1 140 435 912 600 25,0% 1 026 409 11,1% 4 078 185 4 214 607 -3,2% Options 50 434 77 040 -34,5% 71 820 -29,8% 249 237 304 811 -18,2% Other 0 0 0 0 18 399 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 18 399 Total Futures 3 995 153 4 537 335 -11,9% 4 815 664 -17,0% 17 295 245 18 958 614 -8,8% Total Options 7 485 039 7 800 761 -4,0% 5 936 515 26,1% 31 647 720 25 460 731 24,3% Total Euronext 11 480 192 12 338 096 -7,0% 10 752 179 6,8% 48 942 965 44 419 345 10,2% ADV (in lots) Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY Jan 2018 till

Apr 2018 Jan 2017

till Apr

2017 Change %

YTD Equity 514 466 540 403 -4,8% 536 331 -4,1% 537 537 480 500 11,9% of which AtomX 3 332 3 246 3 922 Index 209 680 251 840 -16,7% 272 141 -23,0% 232 019 231 117 0,4% of which AtomX 2 013 1 649 1 720 Futures 142 039 172 250 -17,5% 209 274 -32,1% 158 858 176 952 -10,2% of which AtomX 2 013 1 649 1 720 Options 67 641 79 591 -15,0% 62 867 7,6% 73 161 54 165 35,1% of which AtomX 0 0 0 Individual Equity 304 787 288 562 5,6% 264 189 15,4% 305 518 249 383 22,5% of which AtomX 1 319 1 597 2 203 Futures 697 357 95,3% 1 240 -43,8% 384 687 -44,1% of which AtomX 100 71 66 Options 304 090 288 205 5,5% 262 950 15,6% 305 134 248 697 22,7% of which AtomX 1 219 1 526 2 137 Commodity 59 543 47 126 26,4% 61 013 -2,4% 52 138 54 451 -4,2% Futures 57 022 43 457 31,2% 57 023 0,0% 49 135 50 778 -3,2% Options 2 522 3 669 -31,3% 3 990 -36,8% 3 003 3 672 -18,2% Other 0 0 0 0 222 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 222 Total Futures 199 758 216 064 -7,5% 267 537 -25,3% 208 376 228 417 -8,8% Total Options 374 252 371 465 0,8% 329 806 13,5% 381 298 306 756 24,3% Total Euronext 574 010 587 528 -2,3% 597 343 -3,9% 589 674 535 173 10,2%

Open Interest Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY Equity 17 787 904 16 910 033 5,2% 14 327 713 24,2% Index 1 482 563 1 437 524 3,1% 1 586 765 -6,6% Futures 582 344 557 651 4,4% 640 645 -9,1% Options 900 219 879 873 2,3% 946 120 -4,9% Individual Equity 16 305 341 15 472 509 5,4% 12 740 948 28,0% Futures 24 692 15 999 54,3% 23 011 7,3% Options 16 280 649 15 456 510 5,3% 12 717 937 28,0% Commodity 490 100 602 034 -18,6% 534 497 -8,3% Futures 347 688 387 612 -10,3% 369 643 -5,9% Options 142 412 214 422 -33,6% 164 854 -13,6% Other 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 Total Futures 954 724 961 262 -0,7% 1 033 299 -7,6% Total Options 17 323 280 16 550 805 4,7% 13 828 911 25,3% Total Euronext 18 278 004 17 512 067 4,4% 14 862 210 23,0%

FastMatch

Apr-18 Mar-18 Apr-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 21 22 20 85 84 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Apr-18 Mar-18 Change %

MOM Apr-17 Change %

YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change %

YTD Total FastMatch Market 406 685 413 008 -1,5% 380 748 6,8% 1 698 989 1 511 054 12,4% ADV FastMatch Market 19 366 18 773 3,2% 19 037 1,7% 19 988 17 989 11,1%

