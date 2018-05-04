sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,48 Euro		-0,60
-1,11 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,79
54,63
18:47
54,08
54,72
18:48
04.05.2018 | 18:07
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Carnival PLC - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, May 4

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:30 April 2018

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 April 2017To:30 April 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:236,994
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):88,350
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,008
The remaining shares are being delisted.

Name of contact:Ms. Edy R. Green
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-4722

© 2018 PR Newswire