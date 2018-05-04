London's FTSE 100 was up 0.8% to 7,562.70 on Friday afternoon as investors mulled over the latest US non-farm payrolls report. Education publisher Pearson was the standout gainer after saying that total underlying revenues edged up 1% in the first quarter and that it was on track to deliver its expectations for the year. Growth in North America and the core business was partially offset by a drop in Pearson's growth segment due to the phasing of sales in its South African school courseware ...

