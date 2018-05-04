Russian Export Center - ILA-2018 Russian Joint Stand

MOSCOW, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Russian entities, supported by the Russian Export Centre (REC), took part in the international aerospace exhibition ILA Berlin Air Show held between 25 and 29 April 2018.

The Russian joint stand featured the developments by the country's aviation and space industry leaders such as OOO NPP AVAX-GeoService, OAO Hydromash, AO NPP Polet, OOO SILA, OOO Tonkoplenochnye Tekhnologii, AO PKO Teploobmennik, OOO URARTU, OOO Tsentr Tekhnicheskikh Proektov, and OOO VEO Aviaexport.

Russian companies exhibited unique developments such as drones, alighting gears for airplanes and helicopters, chassis and hydrounits, aeronautical radio communication technology for military and civil applications, and pressure gauges based on sensitive elements.

The business programme included working meetings featuring Mr. Pavel Anosov, the Director for Client Work, the Defence Complex and Mechanical Engineering of the REC Group, and Pavel Rubtsov, Deputy Head of the Russian Commercial Consulate in Germany

According to Mr. Anosov: "In terms of building foreign economic activities, the participation in the largest aviation and space exhibitionILA 2018 isa unique chance for Russian companiesto show their competitive products, new developments, to analyse the international market, also to establish or renew contacts with bothcurrentand potential customers".

Also, there was a round table "Ensuring the sustainable export growth for the Russian industrial products" moderated by Pavel Anosov. During his speech, Pavel Anosov paid special attention to mechanisms of searching for new markets, and raised the question of exporters supporters.

"In spite of the sanctions, the Russian exporters are strengthening their positions in the existing markets, and access to new promising implementation areas. Russian companies are keeping pace with the development of technologies, and are offering up-to-date developments that are really needed by foreign consumers"-said Mr. Anosov.

During the meetings and negotiations involving 100 subject talks, the Russian developments exhibited attracted an active interest from German, Spanish, Indian, French, and Korean companies, which facilitated the contacts establishment.