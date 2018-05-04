Investoo Group Announces FCA Registration as a Representative of MET Facilities LLP

LONDON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

We are pleased to announce that Investoo Ltd is now registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 807761, as an Appointed Representative of MET Facilities LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 587084.

This grants Investoo permission to give assistance to persons with whom it deals in relation to buying, selling, subscribing for or underwriting any investments designated for the purposes of regulation 1(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Appointed Representatives) Regulations 2001, as being securities or relevant investments as defined in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (regulated Activities) Order 2001 (Designated Investment) or exercise of any rights conferred by any Designated Investments to buy, sell, subscribe for or underwrite such a Designated Investment; making arrangements for another person (whether as principal or agent) to buy sell, subscribe for or underwrite a Designated Investment; making arrangements with a view to persons who participate in the arrangements buying, selling, subscribing or underwriting a Designated Investment (whether as principal or agent); and agreeing to carry on a Regulated Activity where the Regulated Activity is one of those listed above.

The current climate of increased scrutiny from regulators within the cryptocurrency sector is welcomed by Investoo as it will encourage responsible marketing in the industry.

We hope that the partnership with Met Facilities will help Investoo to flourish in the financial markets and continue its journey to becoming the number one lead generation business in the investment industry.

Chief Executive Officer, David Merry, commented: "The partnership enables us to continue to grow in the financial sector and shows our desire to encourage responsible investing and advertising within the industry.

With increased regulation coming to different areas of the financial space, we feel aligning ourselves with regulatory boards is important to educate consumers on risks associated with investing in the financial markets."

Contacts: David Merry (CEO), dm@ki.uk, +44(0)2034882091