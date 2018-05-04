RIGHTMOVE PLC - AGM Results
London, May 4
4 May 2018
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
The Company advises that all of the resolutions were considered and voted upon by the shareholders by poll(1) at the Annual General Meeting held today. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 29 March 2018. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below
|Resolution
|Votes FOR (including discretion)
|%
|Votes AGAINST
|%
|Votes cast as a % of issued capital(2)
|Withheld(3)
|1.
|Receive the Report and Accounts
|76,787,529
|100.00
|73
|0.00
|84.69%
|3,947
|2.
|Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|72,763,617
|95.12
|3,731,967
|4.88
|84.37%
|295,965
|3.
|Declare final dividend
|76,791,476
|100.00
|73
|0.00
|84.70%
|0
|4.
|Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor
|70,361,408
|91.63
|6,430,141
|8.37
|84.70%
|0
|5.
|Authorise the directors to agree auditor's remuneration
|76,304,368
|99.37
|487,181
|0.63
|84.70%
|0
|6.
|To re-elect Scott Forbes
|46,813,108
|61.04
|29,876,027
|38.96
|84.59%
|102,414
|7.
|To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson
|75,872,419
|98.80
|919,030
|1.20
|84.70%
|100
|8.
|To re-elect Robyn Perriss
|75,580,764
|98.66
|1,026,575
|1.34
|84.50%
|184,210
|9.
|To re-elect Peter Williams
|46,762,377
|62.66
|27,869,760
|37.34
|82.32%
|2,159,412
|10.
|To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard
|69,637,015
|90.90
|6,970,324
|9.10
|84.50%
|184,210
|11.
|To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas
|75,164,029
|97.88
|1,627,420
|2.12
|84.70%
|100
|12.
|To elect Andrew Findlay
|75,900,993
|98.84
|890,456
|1.16
|84.70%
|100
|13.
|To elect Lorna Tilbian
|72,781,911
|94.78
|4,009,538
|5.22
|84.70%
|100
|14.
|To renew authority to allot shares
|76,577,992
|99.72
|212,330
|0.28
|84.70%
|1,227
|15.
|Disapply pre-emption rights *
|76,744,802
|99.94
|45,752
|0.06
|84.70%
|995
|16.
|Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments *
|68,462,653
|89.16
|8,327,901
|10.84
|84.70%
|995
|17.
|To renew the authority to purchase own shares *
|75,325,066
|98.23
|1,356,769
|1.77
|84.58%
|109,714
|18.
|To authorise political donations
|75,807,775
|98.76
|951,893
|1.24
|84.66%
|31,881
|19.
|Approve 14 clear days' notice for general meetings (apart from an AGM) *
|73,799,336
|96.10
|2,992,113
|3.90
|84.70%
|100
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 90,664,362 , excluding treasury shares, as at 4 May 2018.
A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
The issued share capital at 4 May 2018 was 92,393,196 ordinary shares of 1p each, of which 1,728,834 are held in treasury.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
The Company is pleased with the strong support it has received for almost all of its AGM resolutions.
Re-election of Chairman and Senior Independent Director
The Board notes that a significant minority of votes were received against the re-election of our Chairman, Scott Forbes (resolution 6) and our Senior Independent Director, Peter Williams (resolution 9).
The Board seeks to ensure that each Director has time to meet the requirements of their role and is satisfied that all Directors have sufficient capacity to meet their commitments to Rightmove plc, including during periods when Rightmove or other commitments require greater than usual involvement from the Directors. We have consulted with a number of our shareholders and corresponded with proxy advisors over concerns raised about directors' time commitments and will continue to engage with shareholders over the course of the year on this matter.
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058