RIGHTMOVE PLC - AGM Results

4 May 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The Company advises that all of the resolutions were considered and voted upon by the shareholders by poll(1) at the Annual General Meeting held today. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 29 March 2018. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below

Resolution Votes FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Votes cast as a % of issued capital(2) Withheld(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 76,787,529 100.00 73 0.00 84.69% 3,947 2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 72,763,617 95.12 3,731,967 4.88 84.37% 295,965 3. Declare final dividend 76,791,476 100.00 73 0.00 84.70% 0 4. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor 70,361,408 91.63 6,430,141 8.37 84.70% 0 5. Authorise the directors to agree auditor's remuneration 76,304,368 99.37 487,181 0.63 84.70% 0 6. To re-elect Scott Forbes 46,813,108 61.04 29,876,027 38.96 84.59% 102,414 7. To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson 75,872,419 98.80 919,030 1.20 84.70% 100 8. To re-elect Robyn Perriss 75,580,764 98.66 1,026,575 1.34 84.50% 184,210 9. To re-elect Peter Williams 46,762,377 62.66 27,869,760 37.34 82.32% 2,159,412 10. To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard 69,637,015 90.90 6,970,324 9.10 84.50% 184,210 11. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 75,164,029 97.88 1,627,420 2.12 84.70% 100 12. To elect Andrew Findlay 75,900,993 98.84 890,456 1.16 84.70% 100 13. To elect Lorna Tilbian 72,781,911 94.78 4,009,538 5.22 84.70% 100 14. To renew authority to allot shares 76,577,992 99.72 212,330 0.28 84.70% 1,227 15. Disapply pre-emption rights * 76,744,802 99.94 45,752 0.06 84.70% 995 16. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments * 68,462,653 89.16 8,327,901 10.84 84.70% 995 17. To renew the authority to purchase own shares * 75,325,066 98.23 1,356,769 1.77 84.58% 109,714 18. To authorise political donations 75,807,775 98.76 951,893 1.24 84.66% 31,881 19. Approve 14 clear days' notice for general meetings (apart from an AGM) * 73,799,336 96.10 2,992,113 3.90 84.70% 100

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 90,664,362 , excluding treasury shares, as at 4 May 2018. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. The issued share capital at 4 May 2018 was 92,393,196 ordinary shares of 1p each, of which 1,728,834 are held in treasury.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Company is pleased with the strong support it has received for almost all of its AGM resolutions.

Re-election of Chairman and Senior Independent Director

The Board notes that a significant minority of votes were received against the re-election of our Chairman, Scott Forbes (resolution 6) and our Senior Independent Director, Peter Williams (resolution 9).

The Board seeks to ensure that each Director has time to meet the requirements of their role and is satisfied that all Directors have sufficient capacity to meet their commitments to Rightmove plc, including during periods when Rightmove or other commitments require greater than usual involvement from the Directors. We have consulted with a number of our shareholders and corresponded with proxy advisors over concerns raised about directors' time commitments and will continue to engage with shareholders over the course of the year on this matter.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058