Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

04.05.2018
RIGHTMOVE PLC - AGM Results

PR Newswire

London, May 4

4 May 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS Limited, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The Company advises that all of the resolutions were considered and voted upon by the shareholders by poll(1) at the Annual General Meeting held today. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 29 March 2018. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below

ResolutionVotes FOR (including discretion) %Votes AGAINST%Votes cast as a % of issued capital(2)Withheld(3)
1.Receive the Report and Accounts76,787,529100.00730.0084.69%3,947
2.Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report72,763,61795.123,731,9674.8884.37%295,965
3.Declare final dividend76,791,476100.00730.0084.70%0
4.Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor70,361,40891.636,430,1418.3784.70%0
5.Authorise the directors to agree auditor's remuneration76,304,36899.37487,1810.6384.70%0
6.To re-elect Scott Forbes46,813,10861.0429,876,02738.9684.59%102,414
7.To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson75,872,419 98.80919,0301.2084.70%100
8.To re-elect Robyn Perriss75,580,76498.661,026,5751.3484.50%184,210
9.To re-elect Peter Williams46,762,37762.6627,869,76037.3482.32%2,159,412
10.To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard69,637,01590.906,970,3249.1084.50%184,210
11.To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas75,164,02997.881,627,4202.1284.70%100
12.To elect Andrew Findlay75,900,99398.84890,4561.1684.70%100
13.To elect Lorna Tilbian72,781,91194.784,009,5385.2284.70%100
14.To renew authority to allot shares76,577,99299.72212,3300.2884.70%1,227
15.Disapply pre-emption rights *76,744,80299.9445,7520.0684.70%995
16.Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments *68,462,65389.168,327,90110.8484.70%995
17.To renew the authority to purchase own shares *75,325,06698.231,356,7691.7784.58%109,714
18.To authorise political donations75,807,77598.76951,8931.2484.66%31,881
19.Approve 14 clear days' notice for general meetings (apart from an AGM) *73,799,33696.102,992,1133.9084.70%100

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

  1. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

  2. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 90,664,362 , excluding treasury shares, as at 4 May 2018.

  3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

  4. The issued share capital at 4 May 2018 was 92,393,196 ordinary shares of 1p each, of which 1,728,834 are held in treasury.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Company is pleased with the strong support it has received for almost all of its AGM resolutions.

Re-election of Chairman and Senior Independent Director

The Board notes that a significant minority of votes were received against the re-election of our Chairman, Scott Forbes (resolution 6) and our Senior Independent Director, Peter Williams (resolution 9).

The Board seeks to ensure that each Director has time to meet the requirements of their role and is satisfied that all Directors have sufficient capacity to meet their commitments to Rightmove plc, including during periods when Rightmove or other commitments require greater than usual involvement from the Directors. We have consulted with a number of our shareholders and corresponded with proxy advisors over concerns raised about directors' time commitments and will continue to engage with shareholders over the course of the year on this matter.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058


© 2018 PR Newswire