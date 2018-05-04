The "2018 France Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the French transfusion diagnostic market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies
The report explores future marketing and technological trends in France; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.
Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
- ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).
Infectious Disease Screening Tests
- AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.
Sales and Market Share Analysis
- Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of transfusion diagnostic products by individual product.
Competitive Assessments
- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers.
- Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT, by country and market segment.
Current and Emerging Products
- Analysis of current and emerging blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests.
- Review of automated and semi-automated analyzers.
Technology Review
- Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the transfusion diagnostics market.
- Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.
Strategic Recommendations
- New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- BioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- CellMark Forensics/LabCorp
- Diagast
- DiaSorin
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- Immucor
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic
- Proteome Sciences
- Quest
- Quidel
- Roche
- Siemens
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher/Life Technologies
