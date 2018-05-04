The "2018 France Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the French transfusion diagnostic market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies

The report explores future marketing and technological trends in France; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.

Blood Typing and Grouping Tests

ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).

Infectious Disease Screening Tests

AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of transfusion diagnostic products by individual product.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers.

Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT, by country and market segment.

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of current and emerging blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests.

Review of automated and semi-automated analyzers.

Technology Review

Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the transfusion diagnostics market.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

CellMark Forensics/LabCorp

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Immucor

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic

Proteome Sciences

Quest

Quidel

Roche

Siemens

Tecan

Thermo Fisher/Life Technologies

