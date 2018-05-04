On the second day of CE China 2018, a focus was put on connecting China's consumer electronics and home appliances businesses with the rest of the world by successful online distribution strategies. From 9.30 am to 4.30 pm over one thousand visitors of the E-Commerce Export Forum gained first-hand insights from manufacturers, brands and online retailers in 18 consecutive sessions. Exhibitors of CE China widely benefited from the additional attendees the Forum attracted to the third edition of CE China.

Among the global as well as Chinese companies presenting at the Forum, hosted by Shenzhen E-Commerce Service Center, were major market actors such as Amazon, eBay and Guangdong Pisen Electronics. In total, specialists from 16 companies shared their knowledge with the audience on how to grow cross-border business with e-commerce. They explained how to create a brand and achieve exposure for brands as well as brand products in foreign markets. The experts also provided hands-on information on different continental sales regions including Africa, Middle East, West Asia and South America.

Further companies presenting were: Amanbo, DHgate, E-services Group, Globalegrow Electronic Commerce, Guangdong BESTEK E-Commerce, Hofan Group, JollyChic, Jumia&Linio&Daraz, Kilimall ,Lightinthebox, Shenzhen Thousandshores Technology, Sunvalley Group and Valuelink E-Commerce.

