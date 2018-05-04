The "Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Segmented by Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Application, and Geography Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe nuclear medicine market has been estimated to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Increasing incidence of cancer and cardiac ailments is the major driver of the market. Nuclear medicine shows a huge potential in treating cardiac and cancer diseases. According to WHO, it is estimated that 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths occur every year due to cancer, and cancer disease represents the second most significant cause of death and morbidity in Europe. Cardiology applications will continue to demonstrate strong growth in the market. Other factors, such as increasing SPECT and PET applications and growing public awareness for healthcare are also expected to drive the market in the future.

Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations. In Europe, all the guidelines for nuclear medicine products are coordinated by the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) and, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radio therapeutics, undergo regulatory procedures by European Medicines Agency (EMEA). Radiopharmaceuticals undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways.

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Bayer Healthcare

Bracco Imaging Spa

Nordion Inc.

IBA Molecular Imaging

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

Cardinal Health Inc.

