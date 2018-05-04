Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, has finalised on the 3rd of May 2018 the acquisition of BLUECARAT, a German IT services company. The plan to acquire BLUECARAT was announced by a press release posted on the 8th of January 2018. BLUECARAT will be consolidated in May 2018.

