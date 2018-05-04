The "United Kingdom Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmented by Product Type, End-User Industry, and Geography Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period, majorly driven by government regulations to control produced and wastewater disposal.

In United Kingdom, there are various government bodies and organizations responsible for drinking water, wastewater and reuse regulation, such as DW, SEPA, Ofwat to efficiently meet the growing demands for water in the country. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) regulates the treatment and discharge of municipal and industrial wastewater through permitting and monitoring systems. Wastewater standards in UK are detailed under Water Resources Act 1991. With the adequate inspection by the authorities to treat wastewater, the demand for treatment chemicals is likely to grow in the coming years.

In terms of consumption in 2017, corrosion inhibitors held a largest market share, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market share in United Kingdom. These inhibitors are also used in cooling water treatment to ensure metal protection and prevent metal loss, which may lead to critical system failures in recirculating water piping, process cooling equipment, and heat exchangers. Flocculants and coagulants are expected to witness the highest growth with huge demand from oil gas industry due to shale production.

Companies Mentioned

Ecolab

Kemira

Solenis

BASF SE

Lonza

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

Accepta

BWA Water Additives

DowDuPont

SUEZ

Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Future of the Market

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Disclaimer

