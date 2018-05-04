CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in elucidating rare disease genetics for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, today announced the appointment of Berndt Modig as a new member to its Supervisory Board.

Mr. Modig has more than 25 years of experience working with biotech companies. He currently serves as director and Audit Committee chair of Axovant Sciences Ltd., member of the Audit Committee of Affimed N.V., and vice chairman of the Supervisory Board and chair of the Audit Committee of Kiadis Pharma N.V., all publicly held pharmaceutical companies. In addition, Mr. Modig is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Pharvaris BV.

Previously, Mr. Modig served as Chief Financial Officer of Prosensa Holding N.V., a biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel RNA modulating treatments for rare diseases, from March 2010, through its IPO on the NASDAQ in 2013 until its 2015 acquisition by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Modig was Chief Financial Officer at Jerini AG through its IPO on the Frankfurt exchange in 2005 and sale to Shire Plc in 2008. Mr. Modig also has held a variety of senior management positions at Surplex AG, Hayward Industrial Products, Agra Industria and Price Waterhouse LLP.

"We are delighted to have Berndt as a new member of the Supervisory Board of CENTOGENE. With his impressive track record in senior leadership roles, Berndt will strengthen The Board's already wide breath of expertise and will provide the strategic guidance to further speed up the worldwide development of CENTOGENE, especially in the global financial world," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and founder of CENTOGENE.

"I am very excited to join the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE and I am looking forward to leverage my experience in supporting the management team to achieve its ambitious goals of global growth. The clear focus of CENTOGENE on further pharma collaborations based on biomarker development and its patient-centric models make the positioning of the company so attractive," said Berndt Modig.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

