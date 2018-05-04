Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Lupaka Gold Corp. (TSXV: LPK) (FSE: LQP)("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") reports that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), it is issuing this news release to clarify certain technical disclosure.

The Company's news release dated March 1, 2018 outlining the results of its recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") did not adequately clarify that the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Furthermore, readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Company would also like to clarify the Invicta Project only has Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources, as shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement*, Invicta Project, Huaura Province, Peru, SRK Consulting (Peru) S.A., March 1, 2018

Zone

Category

Metal Grade Contained Metal (000's) Tonnes

(000's) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

( %) AuEq (oz) Au (oz) Ag (oz) Cu (lb) Pb (lb) Zn

(lb) Atenea All Zones



























Indicated 2,516 6.03 4.19 26.68 0.64 0.39 0.47 488 339 2,158 35,513 21,429 25,988 Inferred 535 5.40 5.09 4.77 0.06 0.11 0.16 93 88 82 673 1,315 1,878 Dany



























Indicated 55 4.03 1.36 31.57 1.39 0.05 0.06 7 2 56 1,683 59 77 Inferred 4 4.50 1.48 38.57 1.56 0.03 0.06 1 0 5 132 3 5 Pucamina



























Indicated 229 4.63 4.02 10.27 0.09 0.31 0.30 34 30 76 443 1,582 1,495 Inferred 21 3.76 3.37 5.32 0.16 0.04 0.08 3 2 4 75 18 35 Ydalias All Zones (12)



























Indicated 9 7.60 4.38 39.21 1.50 0.37 0.23 2 1 11 294 71 45 Inferred 0 8.00 3.91 51.60 2.00 0.27 0.18 0 0 0 13 2 1 Zone 4



























Indicated 190 4.38 3.38 14.93 0.43 0.13 0.09 27 21 91 1,805 536 371 Inferred 16 3.92 1.72 20.79 1.17 0.08 0.05 2 1 11 417 28 20 Total All Zones



























Indicated 2,999 5.78 4.07 24.81 0.60 0.36 0.42 558 392 2,392 39,739 23,678 27,977 Inferred 577 5.29 4.91 5.49 0.10 0.11 0.15 98 91 102 1,311 1,365 1,939

* Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. All composites have been capped where appropriate.

** Underground mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/tonnes of gold-equivalent. Cut-off grades are based on a price of US$1,250 per ounce of gold, US$17.00 per ounce of silver, US$3.00 per pound of copper, US$1.05 per pound of lead and US$1.20 per pound of zinc. The gold-equivalent calculation assumes 85 percent recovery for gold, 80 percent recovery for silver, 82 percent recovery for copper and lead and 77 percent recovery for zinc.

For additional supporting information please refer to the PEA dated April 13, 2018, available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com as well as on the corporate website.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

Invicta Gold Development Project - 100% owned, the Company's flagship project is an advanced stage gold-copper polymetallic underground deposit located approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima. Over $12 million of capital has been spent by previous owners on development and infrastructure at Invicta, and management expects to commence potential production in the second half of 2018 by using third-party mining contractors and utilizing the existing adit and workings. The Invicta project is fully permitted and community agreements are in place.

The potential underground operation will be focused on the extraction of Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources from the Atenea vein within close proximity to the existing 3400 Level adit (up to 130 metres above the 3400 Level).

Invicta's approved EIA allows for mine production of up to 1,000 tpd, although the current mining plan is targeting 350 tpd.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Julio Castañeda Mondragon, MAIG, the President of Lupaka Gold Peru S.A.C., a Peruvian subsidiary of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to improvements in the road to the Invicta Project and its anticipated benefits and the timing of completion of the improvements, the timing of the commencement of potential production from the Invicta Project and the generation of cash therefrom, the anticipated methods of production, the receipt of and anticipated use of proceeds of the PLI Financing, the Company's plans and intentions for Invicta, mineral resource estimates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made that the Company believes are reasonable, including: that the repayment of the PLI Financing is consummated on the anticipated terms, that the supplies, equipment, personnel, permits, and local community approvals required to conduct the Company's planned pre-production and development activities will be available on reasonable terms, that the Company will be able to comply with the delivery and other obligations in the PLI Financing Agreement, that results of exploration activities will be consistent with management's expectations and that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute, or failure of equipment and with respect to the planned mining operations at Invicta; that pre-production mine development can be completed in the time and for the cost projected; that the Company will be able to obtain funding for planned production expenses; that mineralization at Invicta will be of the grades and in the locations expected; that the Company will be able to extract and transport mineralized rock efficiently and sell the mineralized rock at the prices and in the manner and quantities expected; that permits will be received on the terms and timeline expected and that other regulatory or permitting issues will not arise; that mining methods can be employed in the manner and at the costs expected and that such methods yield the results the Company expects them to. However, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: all of the risks described in this news release; failure of the PLI Financing to complete on the proposed terms or at all, including due to the Company's inability to complete the conditions precedent, the risk that actual results of exploration and development activities will be different than anticipated; that the Company will not be able to comply with the delivery or other obligations in the PLI Financing Agreement and the risk that PLI will enforce its security over the Company's assets, including its mineral properties; that cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected; that the future price of gold will decline; that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar; that mineral resources are not as estimated; unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade or recovery rates; risks related to shipping mineralized rock; the risk that local mills cannot or will not buy or process mineralized rock from the planned production for the prices expected or at all; risk of accidents, labour disputes and other risks generally associated with mineral exploration; unanticipated delays in obtaining or failure to obtain community, governmental or regulatory approvals or financing; and all of the risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities and the operation of a producing mine, as well as the risks described in the Company's annual information form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Lupaka Gold does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.