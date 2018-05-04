CopperBank Resources Corp: Copperbank Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank") (CSE: CBK, OTC PINK: CPPKF, FSE: 9CP) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced financing issuing 15,627,143 shares at 0.07 per share for net proceeds of $1,093,900. No fees were paid with this financing.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to advance its Alaska portfolio of projects and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

On behalf of CopperBank Resources Corp.

"Gianni Kovacevic"

Executive Chairman

Address: Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604-889-0852

E-mail: gk@copperbankcorp.com

Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although CopperBank believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For more information on each of CopperBank and the risks and challenges of its businesses, investors should review the information circular dated September 12, 2014 and its other continuous disclosure filings that are available under CopperBank's profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: CopperBank Resources Corp.