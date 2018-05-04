Roughrider Exploration Limited: Roughrider Announces Option Termination

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL) ("Roughrider" or the "Company") - reports that it has terminated the option agreement for the Iron Butte property located in Nevada, USA (see news release dated June 22, 2017 for details of the agreement).

The Company will continue to develop exploration strategies and evaluate other potential business ventures with a view to maximizing shareholder value.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider and its partner Kivalliq Energy are exploring the Genesis uranium project located in the Wollaston-Mudjatik geological trend extending northeast from Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. In addition, Roughrider has now added the Silver Ace and Sterling projects in central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Gibson

Chief Executive Officer

604-697-0028

