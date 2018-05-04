sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,70 Euro		+0,25
+2,01 %
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,98
13,11
22:58
12,98
13,10
22:00
04.05.2018 | 23:13
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 534,959,416 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.60% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2018 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on http://www.SEDAR.com.

NAME                    NUMBER OF SHARES            % OF VOTES CAST
                            FOR        WITHHELD         FOR        WITHHELD
    Philip K.R Pascall  518,499,038     13,289,814     97.50         2.50
    G. Clive Newall     519,182,827     12,606,025     97.63         2.37
    Kathleen Hogenson   531,149,338        639,514     99.88         0.12
    Peter St. George    525,101,332      6,687,520     98.74         1.26
    Andrew Adams        524,523,840      7,265,012     98.63         1.37
    Paul Brunner        525,867,442      5,921,410     98.89         1.11
    Robert Harding      516,595,614     15,193,238     97.14         2.86
    Simon Scott         531,595,842        193,010     99.96         0.04

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (647)346-3934, Fax: (604)688-3818, Toll Free: 1(888)688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-140-327-3484, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


© 2018 PR Newswire