Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Stage Fund acquired Blue Cod, a leader in back office services for the insurance industry, and has since assisted Blue Cod in reaching and accomplishing its growth stage. Daniel Frydenlund, Chairman and CEO of Stage Fund, is assiduous about continuously mapping out routes of most success for all of his companies, and fortuitously found new CEO of Blue Cod, Jeffrey Glazer, founder and CEO of Insurity. Mr. Glazer graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and founded Insurity Inc., in 1971 and served as its Executive Chairman until December of 2017. Since Mr. Glazer's acceptance of the role as CEO of Blue Cod, there will be a rebranding of the company, changing its name from Blue Cod to CoreSurity, an add on of services, an initial acquisition in May, and plans to access the capital markets for a very large equity raise. "Jeffrey is a game-changing executive and leader for this space. After two years of restructuring Blue Cod, it is now time to grow at a hyper speed," said Daniel Frydenlund on the recent hire of Jeffrey Glazer. Blue Cod will rebrand as CoreSurity and plans to consolidate the fragmented industry of insurance services.



About Stage Fund



Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a turnaround and growth private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth, can benefit from our operational and capital approach and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. Stage Fund is headquartered in Denver with offices in N.Y.C. http://www.thestagefund.com



About Blue Cod



Blue Cod Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of Strategic Outsourcing Solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) industry and addresses the support and technology needs of start-up, SMB and enterprise-class carriers in the Earthquake, Homeowner, Auto, Farm owners and Commercial Package markets. Blue Cod's team of experienced insurance, technology and implementation specialists deliver high-end insurance services at a lower operational and capital expense than can be achieved through an organization's internal staff. Blue Cod Technologies offers customers the ability to create customized solutions or take advantage of specialized programs such as High-Risk or State Assigned Auto, Coastal Homeowner, FAIR Plan Process and Earthquake coverage. For more information, please visit http://www.bluecod.com or follow us on our Twitter, @BlueCodTech.



Media Contact:

Stage Fund

3038103070

taylor@thestagefund.com



Photo(s)