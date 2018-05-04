Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. (TSXV: JIM.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the Company's by-laws which provide for an advance notice requirement for nominations of directors in certain circumstances (the "By-Law"), further to receiving shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on February 9, 2018.

The purpose of the By-Law is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the procedure for shareholder nomination of directors. The By-Law is the framework by which the Company seeks to fix a deadline by which shareholders must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and set forth the information a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form, as more particularly set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated January 2, 2018 which is available at Company profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces that it has received the Exchange's final approval for consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) common share for each five (5) common shares currently issued and outstanding. Effective at the opening of trade on May 10, 2018, common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange on a consolidated basis. The number of common shares outstanding post-consolidation will be 19,430,582.

Each shareholder holding share certificates of the Company must send or deliver the letter of transmittal duly completed and signed together with the share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All shareholders who duly complete letters of transmittal will receive post-consolidation common share certificates. No certificates representing fractional post-consolidation common shares will be issued pursuant to the consolidation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

JIMINEX INC.

"Michael Lerner"

Michael Lerner, Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: 416 710-4906

E: mlerner10@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.