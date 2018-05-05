Time Out for Good Behaviour: New Research Shows How Brits are 'Reserving' Quality Time with their Families

LONDON, May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Bella Italia has found that more than half of Brits see eating together as an important way of keeping their families together

- 21% have admitted that restaurants are the only place their families have a conversation without technological distractions such as tablets and mobile phones

- Despite this, money and time were cited as the reasons we aren't going out with our nearest and dearest

To mark the launch of its new spring menu, research from Bella Italia has found that despite over half (60%) of Brits saying they see eating together frequently as an important way of keeping their family together, a fifth (21%) have admitted that restaurants are the only place their families have a conversation without distractions such as tablets, mobile phones and the TV[1].

The survey, which polled 2,000 UK adults, revealed families are on best behaviour when they eat out together, with Londoners most likely to say that this was the case. Indeed, 14% of us schedule a meal out as family time at the weekend with the same number using it as a treat for good behaviour.

However, despite the obvious benefits of dining out, it's money (45%) and time (31%) that were cited as the reasons we aren't going out with our nearest and dearest more often.

Executive Chef Vittorio Lettieri says, "In Italy, the best moments in life are those spent with loved ones, sharing food, friendship and laughter. It is difficult to text whilst tucking in to a delicious bowl of pasta, so we're pleased that our new menu promises to keep our customers focused on their meal and the company round the table rather than their text messages and social feeds! It's clear that British families see eating out together as an important way of spending proper quality time, so we've also designed our new menu to bring the sun soaked tastes of Italy to the table at an affordable price."

[1] All data taken from Opinion Matters survey 10.04.18 - 12.04.18