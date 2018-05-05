Today, the third edition of CE China, a global IFA event, successfully closed after three days of providing a convention for growing business opportunities by building new pan-Asian connections and gaining deep market insights.

In total, 146 companies from 12 countries presented their brands, showcasing consumer electronics and home appliances products. On top of that, 25 prominent speakers from 9 countries shared their market knowledge with retailers, trade visitors and prosumers. "CE China 2018 demonstrated a clear growth in quality. It proved that our focus on organizing a premium retail event bringing together global brands with relevant market players while providing deep market insights is the foundation for growing business," said Jens Heithecker, Chairman of CE China, IFA Executive Director and Executive Vice President Messe Berlin. "Our various strong and strategic partnerships, especially with major Chinese retailers like Suning, enabled us to fulfill these ambitions, underlining the bright perspectives for CE China," he added.

Ideal platform for successful networking

With the closing of the show, representatives of global brands also stressed the quality of the show and reinforced the assessment made by Zhao Feng, Vice President and CTO of Haier Home Appliances Group, who had called CE China an "ideal platform."

Bernd Braukmann, CEO and President of German CASO Design, highlighted the benefits of presenting his brand in Shenzhen for his next steps into the world's largest consumer market: "Being here at CE China provided us with very helpful feedback from visitors for our launch in China. With these insights into the Chinese market we are confident to launch our products latest next year. We also intensified our contacts to retailers so that we are strongly considering offline distribution next to online distribution channels."

Likewise, Eppu Makipaa, R&D Manager of Finnish LIFAair concluded with a positive assessment: "CE China, with all the high-quality companies on display, provided a good environment for our presentation. We are very positive about the number and variety of visitors at our booth including consumers and retailers from China and overseas."

Jack Pei, Senior Director of Business Development from Royole, stressed that the US brand joined CE China in order to better reach consumers in China: "It is a great pleasure to join the CE China exhibition and IFA exhibition later this year. With the great help from IFA, we wish to make everyone, both in China and Europe, benefit from Royole's technology."

Insights, insights, insights for business growth

CE China 2018 was marked by launching and integrating two successful presentation formats. The all new IFA Retail University, jointly hosted by CE China and Suning, brought eleven global brands and experts on stage to present new products, product innovations, pan-Asian brand strategies and market stats. During the E-Commerce Export Forum, hosted by Shenzhen E-Commerce Service Center, attendees experienced no less than 18 sessions on how to grow cross-border business by making efficient use of online distribution channels. CE China also attracted journalists from China and various Asian countries and regions, with increasing impact across the continent.

