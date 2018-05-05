Technavio market research analysts forecast the global acrylic acid derivatives marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005022/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global acrylic acid derivatives market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rapid expansion of SAPs in the agricultural sector is a key trend which is expected to impact the market over the forecast period. Unforeseen drought conditions, increased soil salinity, overuse of fertilizers and chemicals, and the improper irrigation is few of the major challenges faced by the agricultural sector. SAPs, also known as hydrogel; absorbent gels; or super soakers, are highly used in the agricultural sector, farming, and horticultural applications majorly owing to its water uptake potential.

This hygroscopic material absorbs water by osmosis and forms granules in the soil, which then swells to form a clear gel. SAPs used in the agricultural sector prevents excess evaporation, water loss, and soil moisture leaching thereby protecting the nutrient fertility of the soil as well as the quality of crop yields. Hence, owing to benefits of SAPs in agricultural sector, the global acrylic acid derivatives market is expected to witness a good growth momentum during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased demand for acrylic acid derivatives in surface coating applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global acrylic acid derivatives market:

Increased demand for acrylic acid derivatives in surface coating applications

Surface coating is the largest application segment of the global acrylic acid derivatives market. Acrylic esters are highly used as binders in water-borne coating applications. There is a greater growth opportunity for the growth of the global acrylic acid derivatives market globally with the rapid replacement of water-borne coating over solvent-borne coatings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Limited volatile organic compound emission is one of the major factors for the increased consumption of acrylic acid derivatives in insulation and industrial coating applications."

The restriction in the use of products containing VOC and harmful constituents by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) can further increase the consumption rate of acrylic coatings in industrial coating and insulation applications. These coatings are in high demand in regions such as APAC and North America owing to the rapid development in the construction, automobile, and aviation industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global acrylic acid derivatives market segmentation

This market research report segments the global acrylic acid derivatives marketby product type (acrylic ester, acrylic polymer, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major product segments, the acrylic esters segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 54% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing application is the acrylic polymer segment, which is expected to increase its market share by around 1% by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global acrylic acid derivatives market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 38%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is the only region which is expected to exhibit an increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005022/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com