Technavio's latest market research report on the global decoy flares marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global decoy flares market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft deliveries is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Decoy flares are defensive mechanisms employed by military aircraft to avoid detection and attack by adversary air defense systems. The increase in the number of new aircraft, especially military ones, have a huge impact on the growth of the global decoy flares market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing development of missile jamming decoys as one of the key emerging trends in the global decoy flares market:

Growing development of missile jamming decoys

Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) may soon be deploying Tornado fighter jets with missile-jamming decoys on board after the Ministry of Defense signed an order with Leonardo. Leonardo is the first company to partner with the Rapid Capability Office's (RCO) maiden joint project and will develop new fighter jet countermeasures, known as expendable active decoys (EAD). The new EADs using Leonardo's BriteCloud EAD technology will be built for RAF's fighter jets. BriteCloud is a self-contained digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) jammer designed to protect fighter jets from complex threats, such as radio frequency (RF) guided missiles and fire-control radars. After manual or automatic ejection from standard chaff and flare dispenser, BriteCloud detects RF emissions and cross-references them against its pre-programmed threat library. Upon finding a match, the decoy applies advanced algorithms and emits a deception signal to defeat the threat radar and incoming missile.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for defense research, "BriteCloud decoys are approximately the size of a small can and can be fired from the jet's flare dispensers. The BriteCloud system has been developed with the focus of replacing conventional flares and radar-reflecting foil, which are currently being used as missile decoys by the air force of several countries across the globe."

Global decoy flares market segmentation

This market research report segments the global decoy flares marketby application (aircraft and rotorcraft) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In the last few years, global tensions have persisted with many affected countries planning for and taking actions to recapitalize and improve their defense status. Threats are continuously evolving from the traditional land-based force on force, maritime disputes, island building, high seas piracy, hybrid warfare, urban insurgency, cyber-attacks, lone-wolf civil attacks, anti-access, and area denial.

Governments of several nations have already started increasing their defense budgets to address security threats and tackle terrorism. For instance, in 2016, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea's military expenditure rose by an average of almost 5% year-on-year. The growth of the decoy flares market is also expected to be driven by the US administration's increased focus on strengthening defense infrastructure.

