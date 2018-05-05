Technavio's latest market research report on the global embedded computer market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global embedded computer market will grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for IoT devices is a major factor driving the market's growth.

IoT is a network of physical/tangible objects or devices interconnected through various network technologies. It enables the transfer of data over a network with minimal need for human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. Devices that can be connected to the Internet to enhance their performance are known as connected devices. During the forecast period, the global connected devices market is expected to grow significantly, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global embedded computer market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing implementation of robotics as one of the key emerging trends in the global embedded computer market:

Increasing implementation of robotics

The initial adopter of robotics was the automotive sector. Presently, various industries are making use of robots in their production processes. Modern robots are flexible enough to handle different complicated tasks. Thus, stakeholders in the military, defense, automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries are deploying robots. Along with this, e-commerce companies are also using robots for fragile jobs like picking orders. Robots are also used by doctors as assistants for complicated operations.

"The high demand for decreased system engineering and installation costs, which account for more than 75% of the robotic systems cost, is another reason for the increasing use of robotics. Prominent players in the market are making large R&D investments to enhance their robotic software," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems

Global embedded computer market segmentation

This market research report segments the global embedded computer market into the following products (SBCs, COMs, and stand-alone boards), end-users (industrial automation, military and defense, medical, and communication) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The SBC's segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 8% by 2022. However, by 2022, COMs is expected to surpass SBCs to become the leading product segment, accounting for a market share of 40%.

The Americas was the leading region for the global embedded computer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 49%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 5%.

