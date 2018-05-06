Solidere Qortuba Selects Yardi Tech Solution to Enhance Operations

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Visionary Middle East developer chooses Yardi's award-winning, mobile-ready real estate softwareplatform to manage premier residential community in Riyadh

Solidere Qortuba (Solidere) has developed the Wadi Qortuba residential compound in Riyadh with over 600 units across 270,000 square meters and an adjacent commercial strip. Solidere selected the Yardi Residential Suite to manage its high-end Wadi Qortuba compound.

Solidere will not only streamline core property management operations but will also enhance residents' experience at Wadi Qortuba utilising Yardi Advanced Maintenance to proactively maintain best-in-class services within its communities.

"Our focus has been to deliver solutions that focus on helping clients deliver an exceptional and seamless resident experience," said Neal Gemassmer, Vice President of international for Yardi. "We are very excited about working with Solidere and the Wadi Qortuba Fund in Saudi Arabia; it serves to further demonstrate the rapid adoption of our residential platform throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council."

About Wadi Qortuba

Designed to reflect Riyadh's rapidly rising profile, the compound is expected to attract a diverse mix of Arab and western executives who reside with their families as well as the growing number of young professionals. The compound covers 270,350 square meters of land, 11 neighborhoods, 4 kilometers of pedestrian walkways and 30,000 square meters of commercial real estate. For more information, visit wadiqortuba.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

