Technavio's latest market research report on the global lithium-sulfur battery market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global lithium-sulfur battery market will grow at a CAGR of over 71% during the forecast period. Lead pollution and stringent laws is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Lead-acid batteries accounted for a major part of the total production of lead in 2016. The standard arrangement of lead-acid batteries includes lead plates that are placed in sulfuric acid inside a plastic casting. Recycling of Li-S batteries decreases the number of disposable batteries as solid waste. However, the battery cells contain a significant amount of lead oxide toxins, which are harmful to the environment. Lead-acid batteries become unusable and are considered hazardous waste when they stop yielding efficiency. Earlier, the recycling of lead-acid batteries was carried out in highly populated areas with limited pollution checks, which affected the environment.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of nanotechnology in batteries as one of the key emerging trends in the global lithium-sulfur battery market:

Use of nanotechnology in batteries

The global nanotechnology-enabled battery market is expected to grow during the forecast period. However, nanotechnology-enabled batteries are still new and developing. The implementation of nanotechnology in battery production and development is expected to improve the compatibility of power supplies. The increasing adoption of EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs, and hybrid EVs and the growing focus on renewable energy is expected to drive growth in the market.

"In 2015, to improve energy efficiency, players that manufacture Li-S batteries tried developing nanostructured electrodes and electrolytes in batteries. When compared to traditional Li-ion batteries, Li-S nanotechnology-enabled batteries are expected to deliver an energy density that is at least three times higher. Researchers have proposed a battery configuration that consists of a silicon carbon composite anode and nanostructured lithium sulfide-carbon composite cathode," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage

Global lithium-sulfur battery market segmentation

This market research report segments the global lithium-sulfur battery market into the following end-users, including aviation and automotive and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 99% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease nearly 9% by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is automotive, which will account for nearly 5% of the total market share by 2022.

